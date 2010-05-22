Authorities respond to two motorcycle accidents within 30 minute - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Authorities respond to two motorcycle accidents within 30 minutes

By Zakk Gammon - bio | email

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The first crash happened at 12:45 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Hickory and Lincoln Roads in DeSoto.

The second happened around 1:10 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 149 and Arbeiter Road in Murphysboro.

Both cyclists had to be taken to local hospitals with serious injuries. Authorities haven't released the names of the victims, or what caused the crashes.

