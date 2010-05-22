Police chase leads to felony charges for teenager

By Zakk Gammon - bio | email

CADIZ, KY (KFVS) - The chase happened around 10:45 Friday night. Sheriff's deputies say they chased 19-Jamiston Stewart until he crashed on Will Jackson Road, just past Gentry Gray Road in Trigg County.

During the chase, deputies say Stewart actually purposely hit one of the cruisers trying to get away. After the chase, Stewart was arrested and charged with 1st Degree Assault for hitting the deputies car and 1st Degree Criminal Mischief.

He's currently lodged in the Christian County Jail.

