Man and his mother busted for allegedly selling marijuana

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - McCracken County Sheriff's Detectives arrest three people on Marijuana related charges.

Friday afternoon, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department Drug Division executed a search warrant at an Irvin Cobb Apartment in Paducah located at 600 Broadway.

Investigators found the apartment to be occupied by 18-year-old Andrew Hall, 51-year-old Helen Hall and 19-year-old Jason Cook. Police searched Andrew Hall and Cook and reportedly found a quantity of marijuana on both of their persons.

During a search of the apartment, investigators found approximately three ounces of Marijuana, digital scales, marijuana smoking pipes, bongs and assorted other drug paraphernalia.

During the course of the investigation, detectives say they learned that Andrew Hall had been selling marijuana out of the home with his mother's help.

Andrew L. Hall is charged with trafficking in marijuana under eight ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia. Helen L. Hall is charged with Complicity to Traffic in marijuana under eight ounces. Jason Cook is charged with possession of marijuana.

