Man and his mother busted for allegedly selling marijuana - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man and his mother busted for allegedly selling marijuana

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - McCracken County Sheriff's Detectives arrest three people on Marijuana related charges.

Friday afternoon, detectives with the McCracken County Sheriff's Department Drug Division executed a search warrant at an Irvin Cobb Apartment in Paducah located at 600 Broadway.

Investigators found the apartment to be occupied by 18-year-old Andrew Hall, 51-year-old Helen Hall and 19-year-old Jason Cook. Police searched Andrew Hall and Cook and reportedly found a quantity of marijuana on both of their persons.

During a search of the apartment, investigators found approximately three ounces of Marijuana, digital scales, marijuana smoking pipes, bongs and assorted other drug paraphernalia.

During the course of the investigation, detectives say they learned that Andrew Hall had been selling marijuana out of the home with his mother's help.

Andrew L. Hall is charged with trafficking in marijuana under eight ounces and possession of drug paraphernalia. Helen L. Hall is charged with Complicity to Traffic in marijuana under eight ounces. Jason Cook is charged with possession of marijuana.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:13:51 GMT
    Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

  • breaking

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:11:03 GMT
    Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

  • Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Monday, April 23 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-23 23:34:07 GMT
    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    •   
Powered by Frankly