Kennett man chosen to help drive MO economy

KENNETT, MO (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Jay Nixon puts a plan in place Friday hoping to transform the state's economy.

He's calling on four top business leaders to help him do just that, one of them is from southeast Missouri.

Paul Combs of Kennett will join business leaders from Kansas City, St. Louis and Springfield.

They will work with the state's economic development director to develop a five year plan for economic growth.

Governor Nixon calls it the blue print to success.

He's looking for input from business leaders like Paul Combs.

"I bring our region to the table and agriculture to the table," said Paul Combs.

Combs is the president of Baker Implement Company.

His family owns nine stores in Missouri and Arkansas.

He works out of the Kennett location.

Combs says he's glad the Governor chose to include input from the southeast part of the state.

"We've been successful in the bootheel. In the last few months they attracted Pioneer Seed to New Madrid, before that a fertilizer plant to New Madrid. If we play to our strengths with stuff like that," said Combs.

In the end the Governor wants 10 strategic objectives to help steer the state in the right direction.

The goal: pinpoint existing and future industries that will drive growth.

"We've been through a rough patch economically," said Combs."If we can come up with some good ideas, put them into place in the next five years and hope the economy recovers."

The economic development director will also create another group next month which will include industry experts, researchers, labor reps and more.

The hope is to have some type of plan in place by the end of the year.

