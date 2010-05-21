Two teens plead not guilty in home invasion, attack

By Heartland News

SESSER, IL (KFVS) - Two teenagers accused in a vicious home invasion and attack in Sesser pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Jacob Bohannon and Antonio Smith both entered those pleas in a Franklin County court Friday.

Investigators say the two men forced their way into a woman's home at the end of April.

Police say they brutally beat the woman and even stole her car.

That victim is still recovering from her injuries.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.