Two teens plead not guilty in home invasion, attack

Two teens plead not guilty in home invasion, attack

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Jacob Bohannon Jacob Bohannon
Antonio Smith Antonio Smith

By Heartland News

SESSER, IL (KFVS) - Two teenagers accused in a vicious home invasion and attack in Sesser pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

Jacob Bohannon and Antonio Smith both entered those pleas in a Franklin County court Friday.

Investigators say the two men forced their way into a woman's home at the end of April.

Police say they brutally beat the woman and even stole her car.

That victim is still recovering from her injuries.

