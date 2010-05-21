Area school leaders back Marion construction project

By Julia Bruck - bio | email

MARION, IL (KFVS) - The possibility of more dollars has some local school leaders giving support to a construction bill, even in districts miles away.

If it passes, the STAR Bond Bill will help create a destination development project in Marion and thousands of new jobs.

Among those in support of the bill, are several southern Illinois school leaders.

Currently trees and shrubs cover the old strip mine land, just off Interstate 57, But southern Illinois lawmakers, developers and some school district superintendents see a much different type of green.

"We saw the potential for approximately $4 million in increased revenue on a yearly basis and it pretty much made it a no brainier decisions for us," Marion Community Unit #2 School District Superintendent Wade Hudgens said.

Hudgens said right now the 400 acres of land in Marion do very little to help the schools.

He said taxes on it bring in about $30 a year.

However, the proposed destination and entertainment develop could change that.

Plans call for retail stores, restaurants, themed hotels and an amusement park, which means thousands of jobs and millions of dollars for the area.

"If it goes back on the tax rolls then we would see a significant increase in assessed value," Hudgens said. "There are some school districts (other than Marion) that would benefit in a very small way."

"Every little bit helps," Zeigler-Royalton Superintendent George Wilkerson said.

Wilkerson joins school leaders from Carterville to Benton in support of the STAR Bond Bill.

He said since his district is a short drive from Marion, it could benefit from more than just the sale tax dollars.

"Anytime there is a big development like this that could mean an over flow of employees into our district," Wilkerson said. "With our high unemployment rate in the area anything is welcome."

Before any of these dollar dreams become a reality the state senate and Governor Quinn must sign off on the STAR Bond Bill.

Those against the bill, like the city of Mount Vernon, say it creates an unfair playing field for development in southern Illinois.

Bill sponsor State Representative John Bradley said the senate is expected to look at the bill late next week.

