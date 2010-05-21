TRCC holds commencement - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

TRCC holds commencement

By Tyler Profilet - bio | email

POPLAR BLUFF, MO (KFVS) - Carol Mondy says her daughters' academic careers have been mirror images of each other.

Both were excellent singers at Poplar Bluff High School.  Both received awards from Three Rivers' honors program.  And both graduate from Three Rivers' medical laboratory technician program Friday night.

It's not surprising considering Hannah and Jessica are twins.

"I wouldn't have been able to make it through without her," said Hannah. "She knows things that make more sense to her, and I know things that make more sense to me. So we just helped each other out with studying with our own techniques."

"One of us will write out the note card, then the other one will find the answer if we're studying for a test," said Jessica.

But after living their first 20 years side by side, graduation will separate them for the first time as Hannah will begin working as a lab technician while Jessica will travel to Colorado to work with a church group.

"It's going to be really hard because we've been together ever since we were born, and the longest we have been apart is three to five days," said Hannah.

"It's time. They've always been together and I think it's going to be a difficult time for them," said Carol.

"It's going to be nice to figure out who we are by ourselves. We know who we are together, but apart from each other, we don't know what it's like," said Jessica.

But before they separate, they have one last milestone to celebrate together: their college graduation.

