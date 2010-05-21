Puppy in alleged animal cruelty case has successful surgery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Puppy in alleged animal cruelty case has successful surgery

By Greg Webb, Producer
A cast was placed on one of the puppy's injured rear legs. (Photo: Williamson County Sheriff's Dept.)
The vet is "guarded but optimistic" the puppy will make a full recovery. (Photo: Williamson County Sheriff's Dept.)
Witnesses said the puppy was injured last week. (Photo: Williamson County Sheriff's Dept.)

MARION, IL (KFVS) - A puppy involved in a reported animal cruelty case has undergone successful surgery, said Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick.

A veterinarian pinned the bones in one of the dog's injured rear legs and placed a cast on the other.  The vet is "guarded but optimistic" that the puppy will fully recover, Vick said.

Vick said the medical care was made possible by the Regional Humane Society and by donations from citizens.  Proceeds from a vending machine at the sheriff's office, which was donated by Williamson County Crimestoppers, were also used to make the life saving surgery possible.

Witnesses said the puppy was injured last Thursday when Keith Pichelmann, 21, picked it up and threw it to the ground while arguing with his girlfriend outside their home on Anaheim Road in Williamson County.  The puppy suffered extensive injuries to both back legs and one hip.

Pichelmann was arrested Wednesday and jailed on a charge of animal cruelty. 

