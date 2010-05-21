Convicted sex offender sentenced to 7 years - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Convicted sex offender sentenced to 7 years for attempted enticement of child

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Larry Windeknect as he was arrested by police on September 10, 2009. Larry Windeknect as he was arrested by police on September 10, 2009.

By Heartland News

HILLSBORO, MO (KFVS) - A convicted sex offender, accused of trying to lure a child to a Cape Girardeau park pleaded guilty to the charges against him Friday. 

Larry Eugene Windeknect was charged with attempted enticement of a child.

A judge in Hillsboro sentenced him to seven years in prison.

Investigators say he'd been texting someone he thought was a 13 year old girl.

Windeknect will not be eligible for parole until after he serves five years.

