Convicted sex offender sentenced to 7 years for attempted enticement of child

The convicted sex offender accused of sending suggestive text messages to a teenager speaks out in court.

Larry Windeknect as he was arrested by police on September 10, 2009.

By Heartland News

HILLSBORO, MO (KFVS) - A convicted sex offender, accused of trying to lure a child to a Cape Girardeau park pleaded guilty to the charges against him Friday.

Larry Eugene Windeknect was charged with attempted enticement of a child.

A judge in Hillsboro sentenced him to seven years in prison.

Investigators say he'd been texting someone he thought was a 13 year old girl.

Windeknect will not be eligible for parole until after he serves five years.

