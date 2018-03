Tornadoes touch down in the Heartland

The National Weather Service reports that two tornadoes touched down in the Heartland on Friday, April 25. Severe thunderstorms developed from an area of low pressure that moved through the Mississippi River Valley. Funnel clouds and large hail were reported over Southeast Missouri, Southern Illinois and Western Kentucky during the afternoon.

A F0 tornado briefly touched down near the Alexander/Pulaski County line in Southern Illinois around 2:45 p.m. Heartland News was on the scene as the funnel cloud dropped out of the sky.

A F1 tornado touched down in Possum Trot, Kentucky shortly after 4 p.m.

Check out the official statements from the National Weather Service below:

PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT



NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PADUCAH KY



940 PM CDT SAT APR 26 2003





...STORM DAMAGE ASSESSMENT FOR ALEXANDER AND PULASKI COUNTY FOR THE



APRIL 25 EVENT...





A STORM DAMAGE SURVEY WAS CONDUCTED IN THE AREA SATURDAY APRIL 26...AND



ALONG WITH REVIEWING VIDEO AND EYEWITNESS ACCOUNTS...THE FOLLOWING



FINDINGS HAVE BEEN MADE...





* EVENT DATE: 25 APR 2003





* EVENT TYPE: F0 TORNADO





* ESTIMATED MAX WIND SPEED: 65 MPH







* ESTIMATED TIME OF TORNADO: 245 PM CDT





* TORNADO LOCATION: ONE OR MORE BRIEF TOUCHDOWNS IN ALEXANDER COUNTY...



NEAR OLIVE BRANCH TO JUST NORTH OF UNITY.





* INJURIES: NONE







* FATALITIES: NONE





PUBLIC INFORMATION STATEMENT



NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE PADUCAH KY



950 AM CDT SAT APR 26 2003





...PRELIMINARY STORM DAMAGE ASSESSMENT FOR MARSHALL COUNTY KENTUCKY



NEAR CALVERT CITY...







A STORM DAMAGE SURVEY WAS CONDUCTED IN THE AREA JUST WEST OF CALVERT



CITY KENTUCKY EARLY THIS MORNING. THE FOLLOWING ARE THE PRELIMINARY



FINDINGS.





* EVENT DATE: 25 APR 2003





* EVENT TYPE: F1 TORNADO





* ESTIMATED MAX WIND SPEED: 75 MPH



* ESTIMATED TIME OF TORNADO: 409 TO 412 PM CDT





* TORNADO DAMAGE LOCATION: 12 MILES EAST-SOUTHEAST OF



PADUCAH...ALONG U.S. HIGHWAY 62 BETWEEN CALVERT CITY AND THE



MCCRACKEN COUNTY LINE.





* TORNADO DAMAGE AREA: ABOUT 1.5 MILES LONG AND 100 YARDS WIDE.



DAMAGE PATH WAS ALONG AND JUST NORTH OF U.S. 62 FROM THE POSSUM TROT



COMMUNITY TO JUST EAST OF THERE. DAMAGE BEGAN AT U.S. 62 AND VAUGHNS



CHAPEL ROAD AND ENDED AT HIGHWAY 1413 JUST NORTH OF U.S. ROUTE 62.





* DAMAGE: MAINLY SHEDS...MOBILE HOMES...AND GARAGES RECEIVED VARYING



DEGREES OF DAMAGE. TREES DOWN.





* DAMAGE COST: PRELIMINARY ROUGH ESTIMATE OF 30 THOUSAND DOLLARS.





* INJURIES: NONE





* FATALITIES: NONE