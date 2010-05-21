Woman, boyfriend accused of abusing woman's son

By Heartland News

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A Paducah woman and her boyfriend are accused of abusing the woman's son.

Police arrested Evelyn Arvin, 22, Berger Road, and Tyler Fultz, 22, of Minerva Place, face first-degree criminal abuse charges.

The two took the boy to the hospital about 9 p.m. Thursday with injuries to his genital area, according to the Paducah Police Department.

Police say both admitted to pinching and squeezing the child's genitals as a form of punishment.

The child was taken by ambulance to Kosair Children's Hospital in Louisville for further medical evaluation, according to the police department.

Arvin and Fultz were taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.

