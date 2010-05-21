Woman, boyfriend accused of abusing woman's son - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Woman, boyfriend accused of abusing woman's son

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Tyler Fultz (Source: McCracken County Jail) Tyler Fultz (Source: McCracken County Jail)
Evelyn Arvin (Source: McCracken County Jail) Evelyn Arvin (Source: McCracken County Jail)

By Heartland News

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - A Paducah woman and her boyfriend are accused of abusing the woman's son.

Police arrested Evelyn Arvin, 22, Berger Road, and Tyler Fultz, 22, of Minerva Place, face first-degree criminal abuse charges.

The two took the boy to the hospital about 9 p.m. Thursday with injuries to his genital area, according to the Paducah Police Department.

Police say both admitted to pinching and squeezing the child's genitals as a form of punishment.

The child was taken by ambulance to Kosair Children's Hospital in Louisville for further medical evaluation, according to the police department.

Arvin and Fultz were taken to McCracken County Regional Jail.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:13:51 GMT
    Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

  • breaking

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:11:03 GMT
    Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

  • Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Monday, April 23 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-23 23:34:07 GMT
    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    •   
Powered by Frankly