Gordonville crash injures two women

GORDONVILLE, MO (KFVS) - A wreck in Cape Girardeau County sent two women to the hospital.

It happened at about 10:30 Friday morning.

Police say 68-year-old Bonnie Compas of Gordonville was driving a Ford Taurus east on Shadybrook Drive in Gordonville when she turned onto Highway 25 and pulled into the path of a Chevy pickup truck.

Randall Hays, 26, of Jackson was driving the truck. They struck head on and the pickup went into a ditch.

Compas and a Robin Clifford, 61, from New Hampshire went to the hospital with injuries.

