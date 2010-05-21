Gordonville crash injures two women - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Gordonville crash injures two women

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

By Heartland News

GORDONVILLE, MO (KFVS) - A wreck in Cape Girardeau County sent two women to the hospital.

It happened at about 10:30 Friday morning.

Police say 68-year-old Bonnie Compas of Gordonville was driving a Ford Taurus east on Shadybrook Drive in Gordonville when she turned onto Highway 25 and pulled into the path of a Chevy pickup truck.

Randall Hays, 26, of Jackson was driving the truck.  They struck head on and the pickup went into a ditch.

Compas and a Robin Clifford, 61, from New Hampshire went to the hospital with injuries.

 Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:13:51 GMT
    Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

  • breaking

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:11:03 GMT
    Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

  • Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Monday, April 23 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-23 23:34:07 GMT
    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    •   
Powered by Frankly