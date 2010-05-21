Crash in Stoddard County kills Dexter woman - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Crash in Stoddard County kills Dexter woman

By Heartland News

STODDARD COUNTY, MO (KFVS) - A crash just outside of Dexter kills a local woman.

According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Carol McClain was killed in the crash on Highway 25 1 1/2 miles south of Dexter.

The patrol reports McClain slid off the right side of the highway, hit a ditch and sign, became airborne and hit a tree.

This crash happened Thursday night at 9:25. The highway patrol reports McClain was not wearing a seat belt.

This is the second deadly crash in four days within a mile of each other on the same highway.

The other crash happened Tuesday afternoon on Highway 25 about a mile south of Dexter.

In this crash 65-year-old Herschell Sloan of Parma was killed. His wife, 56-year-old Carolyn Sloan, was flown to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The highway patrol reported Sloan's pickup truck crossed the center line and hit a car head-on.

