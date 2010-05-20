After escapes, KY halfway house under investigation

By Crystal Britt

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Authorities continue searching for a man who escaped from a halfway house in Paducah Monday morning.

It turns out he's the eighth person to escape from the Keeton Corrections facility since February.

The facility is now under investigation.

Kentucky State Police is looking into the matter.

Troopers say eight escapees in three months is definitely out of the norm.

Keeton Corrections is located on Seventh Street in Paducah just down the road from the jail.

It's been in operation for 25 years and houses about 100 offenders.

Because of the number of escapees, investigators are looking into allegations that employees of the privately owned facility may have had something to do with the recent escapes.

"We think with having this many escapes that there's something going on within, and we want to get to the bottom of that because we don't want this to happen again," said Trooper Dean Patterson-Kentucky State Police.

Keeton Corrections Incorporated is owned by a group out of Panama City, Florida.

Clinical Director Karen Hall gave Heartland News the following statement:

"Keeton Corrections, Inc. (KCI) has completed its internal investigation into the allegations that gave rise to the ongoing investigation by the Kentucky State Police. Any time an inmate escapes from our program, KCI conducts an internal review of the facts and circumstances surrounding the escape, as well as following proper reporting procedures and cooperating with any investigation by law enforcement. Based upon our findings, we terminated the employment of two individuals. Our company policy is that we do not comment on specific personnel matters, therefore I am not able to share with you any additional details related to the two individuals who were dismissed. Out of respect for the integrity of the ongoing investigation by the Kentucky State Police, I am not able to comment on specifics," said Hall.

Prosecutors have not filed any charges.

Meanwhile two offenders remain on the run.

32 year old Bradley Riley escaped from the halfway house Monday morning, and 34 year old Harry Howard has been on the run for more than a month. Officers say he escaped with three others who are now back behind bars.

Contact Kentucky State Police if you have any information on where Riley or Howard might be.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.