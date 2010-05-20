Kathy Sweeney Investigates: Critical reaction to common illness

By Kathy Sweeney - bio | email

BERTRAND, MO (KFVS) - Molly Stidham doesn't question how she's spent the last eight months.

"I promised when I married him until death do us part", Stidham explains. "And that meant I would take care of him or he would take care of me until one of us left this world."

That test of LD and Molly Stidham's wedding vows came in their 37th year of marriage. On Tuesday, September 1, 2009, LD called Molly on his way home from a short trip with a friend.

"He called me and he said 'man I have a lot of gas on my chest'. And I said are you sure it's gas and not chest pains. And he said 'yes, I'm sure it's gas. I'm going to come home and rest and see if I feel better', " Molly said.

Molly asked about chest pains because her husband suffered not one but six heart attacks, dating back to 1996.

She says LD felt well enough Wednesday to take another short trip with his friend. He came home again with the same gas pains. By early Friday morning, he had taken a dramatic turn for the worse.

"He got up and he was throwing up and had diarrhea. And every time he would move he'd have to get up and go to the bathroom", Molly recalled.

LD's doctor called in a shot for nausea.

"So I come home. I gave him the shot of Phenergan at 11:30. And at 12:22, he'd become unresponsive."

Rushed to the hospital on September 4th, LD Stidham actually coded on the 5th. The next day, preliminary test results came back.

"They came back and told me, on the 6th, that it came back as salmonella", Molly said.

Salmonella is a bacteria that causes gastrointestinal illness with diarrhea, stomach cramps, and fever. According to the Mayo Clinic, those symptoms typically present themselves within 12 to 72 hours and generally last four to seven days.

LD Stidham's final diagnosis came on September 8, 2009.

"Sure enough, on the 8th, they came back and told me that he had the worse case of salmonella poisoning that they had ever seen at that hospital," she said.

Molly says doctors explained, her husband's past health problems made him more susceptible to the usually mild bacterial infection. He remained in a coma for two and a half weeks.

"Did you have any idea that salmonella could do this to someone?", Kathy asked. "No, no. And even in ICU, the nurses....I said 'I did not know salmonella could do this'. And they said, 'nor did we'," Molly said.

Once the diagnosis set in, Molly Stidham says she started looking back, wondering where her husband could have come in contact with salmonella. She recalled an unusual week, where the couple, and their four year old grandson, ate at home for most of the week.

"I'm not saying that it could not have came from here. It could have. But I can't imagine it that week because Gavin was here. And he ate everything we ate," said Molly.

She remembered her husband's short trips with his friend, and the lunch stops he told her about.

"The only other place that he had ate was this one little store. And he had ate there two days in a row," she added.

The search for answers in LD Stidham's salmonella case went through not one, two local health departments: Scott County, where he was diagnosed, and Mississippi County, where he lives.

"It is reported to the health department if you do have salmonella and then it's our job to track down, try to find the source of illness," explained Melanie DeWitt.

DeWitt is the administrator of the Mississippi County Health Department. While not talking specifically about Stidham's case, she explains why it can be so hard to track the source of someone's illness.

"They'll eat at a certain place or at home and then an illness comes on right away and they think, 'well I ate there so that's where I got sick at'," DeWitt explained. "Well, it's not necessarily (the case)."

Molly Stidham recalls her husband eating primarily at two places the week he got sick--at home, and at a small country store.

In order to track what happened in Stidham's case, Heartland News requested copies of all the salmonella cases reported in both counties and to the state from August to October of last year. The eleven reports we received came with the patients' names blacked out to protect their privacy.

Two identical reports, one sent by each local county, describe a 58 year old male patient diagnosed with salmonella on September 4th. On the Mississippi County report, you can see the Stidham's address is still visible.

Turn the page, and you see hand-written notes, documenting the effort to reach Stidham between the 8th and 15th of September. As he remained in a St. Louis hospital, a health department worker called his house twice, and sent a form letter. The last entry on the page reads *closed-unable to locate*.

Melanie DeWitt says closing a case for this reason is not uncommon.

"A lot of times the patients, they do not call us back. Once they're confirmed with salmonella, they're treated a lot of times, and then they're on their way," Dewitt said. "We don't see them, We don't have contact with them anymore. So, it's frustrating with us too to try to find the source if we can't get any kind of contact from the patient", DeWitt added.

Molly Stidham says she does not recall getting any phone messages or letters from the Mississippi County Health Department. She did show me a letter sent on October 1, 2009 from the Scott County Health Department, asking about LD's illness. Scott County Administrator Barry Cook says that letter was "inadvertently sent" to the Stidhams, since the case was already turned over to Mississippi County.

Heartland News also spoke with Kit Wagar with the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Wagar tells us, "making two phone calls and sending letters from both the Mississippi County and Scott County Health Department in this situation would seem to be a reasonable attempt" at contacting the family.

We received eleven cases from both counties when I made my request to the health departments. Five of them list the patient as *unable to locate*. None of them had a possible source listed.

Kit Wagar adds, "It is always our goal and intention to identify sources of possible food-borne illnesses, however, epidemiological investigations are often hampered by reporting delays, memory recall or bias, and other factors making it difficult to identify the cause of source of the illness."

And, Melanie DeWitt says it's also important to point out what *wasn't* found during the time of Stidham's exposure. In the one comment she gave me regarding Stidham directly, she says the records I received confirm there was no outbreak of salmonella in either county during the time Stidham got sick.

"In the 18 years that I have been here, we've never had a communicable disease outbreak like e coli or salmonella", DeWitt says. "And during the time frame of the individual, it was an isolated case."

"Does it bother you not knowing where he might have picked it up?", Kathy asked Molly Stidham. "Yes. Yeah, I mean, because you know how many times it runs through your mind, ok, was it something that I done wrong? Could I have maybe done something that maybe caused him to be this sick?", Molly answered.

She also wants LD's case to serve as a warning to all of us.

"I want them to be real cautious. Be careful. If you get salmonella. If you think you have food poisoning, don't just sit at home and think it will go away." she said

