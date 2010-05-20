Sheriff: puppy suffers life-threatening injuries in cruelty case - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Sheriff: puppy suffers life-threatening injuries in animal cruelty case

By Greg Webb, Producer
Connect
Sheriff Bennie Vick said the puppy suffered life-threatening injuries. (Photo: Williamson County Sheriff's Dept.) Sheriff Bennie Vick said the puppy suffered life-threatening injuries. (Photo: Williamson County Sheriff's Dept.)
Vick also said the puppy underwent successful surgery, but will need several more operations. (Photo: Williamson County Sheriff's Dept.) Vick also said the puppy underwent successful surgery, but will need several more operations. (Photo: Williamson County Sheriff's Dept.)

By Heartland News

MARION, IL (KFVS) - A Southern Illinois man was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated cruelty to an animal.

According to sheriff Bennie Vick, deputies were called to the home of Keith Pichelmann on Anaheim Road in Williamson County last Thursday to break up a reported disturbance between Pichelmann and his live-in girlfriend.  No arrests were made at the time because, according to Vick, there were no reports of physical violence between Pichelmann and his girlfriend.

However, the next morning several witnesses reported that Pichelmann, 21, picked up a young puppy and threw it to the ground while he and his girlfriend argued outside the home.  The puppy suffered extensive injuries to both back legs and one hip, Vick said.

The puppy was turned over to Williamson County authorities and is currently being treated by a local veterinarian for life-threatening injuries.  The puppy has undergone one successful surgery, but Vick said several more surgeries will be necessary.

Pichelmann was being held at the Williamson County Jail pending a court appearance.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    All lanes open after semi crash on I-57 near Ina, IL

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:13 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:13:51 GMT
    Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)Two semi trucks were involved. (Source: Jessica Parris)

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

    The right lane of Interstate 57 near Ina, Illinois is closed after a crash involving two semi trucks.

  • breaking

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    1 captured, 1 armed, dangerous suspect wanted after shooting in Scott Co., MO

    Monday, April 23 2018 8:11 PM EDT2018-04-24 00:11:03 GMT
    Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)Investigators were looking for two males after a shooting (Source: Scott Co. Sheriff's Office)

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

    Investigators with the Scott County Sheriff's Office are looking for one more person after an early morning shooting that happened on Monday, April 23.

  • Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Road closures, water over the road 4/23

    Monday, April 23 2018 7:34 PM EDT2018-04-23 23:34:07 GMT
    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet. (Source: KYTC)

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    A report of water over the road according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet as of April 23:

    •   
Powered by Frankly