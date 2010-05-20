Sheriff: puppy suffers life-threatening injuries in animal cruelty case

Vick also said the puppy underwent successful surgery, but will need several more operations. (Photo: Williamson County Sheriff's Dept.)

By Heartland News

MARION, IL (KFVS) - A Southern Illinois man was arrested Wednesday on charges of aggravated cruelty to an animal.

According to sheriff Bennie Vick, deputies were called to the home of Keith Pichelmann on Anaheim Road in Williamson County last Thursday to break up a reported disturbance between Pichelmann and his live-in girlfriend. No arrests were made at the time because, according to Vick, there were no reports of physical violence between Pichelmann and his girlfriend.

However, the next morning several witnesses reported that Pichelmann, 21, picked up a young puppy and threw it to the ground while he and his girlfriend argued outside the home. The puppy suffered extensive injuries to both back legs and one hip, Vick said.

The puppy was turned over to Williamson County authorities and is currently being treated by a local veterinarian for life-threatening injuries. The puppy has undergone one successful surgery, but Vick said several more surgeries will be necessary.

Pichelmann was being held at the Williamson County Jail pending a court appearance.

