Suspect running from officers run over by patrol car

By Heartland News

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - A suspect running from Sikeston Department of Public Safety officers got hit by a patrol car during a chase.

Officers have been focusing patrol in the area of South Kingshighway after complaints of theft.

Officers noticed a significant water leak from behind a building. As they investigated the water source an officer noted a person walking through the back yards of residences nearby. When officers asked the man who he was, he gave them a fake name and ran, according to the Sikeston DPS.

Officers followed him on foot and by car until they caught up with him in a grassy area near Sikeston's Central Park.

During the chase, police say the man somehow fell down. That's when a patrol car hit him and some portion of the vehicle may have rolled over the man.

He was taken to Missouri Delta Medical Center where he was treated and released, then into police custody.

No name or list of charges have been released.

