One with minor injuries after Jeep, box truck crash in Jackson

By Heartland News

JACKSON, MO (KFVS) - Rainy weather and wet roads could be to blame for an early morning crash on East Jackson Boulevard just west of Old Orchard Road Thursday.

It happened right in front of Ashley Furniture.

Officers say the driver of a Jeep Compass came across the centerline and hit a box truck.

The truck then went off into the ditch and overturned.

Emergency crews busted the windshield to remove the driver. Jackson Police say the man only had minor injuries.

