City leaders hold ribbon cutting for Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Pretty soon folks will be able to visit the Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the attraction.

City leaders celebrated with a noon ribbon cutting Thursday.

Cape Splash is located on North Kingshighway.

It features a 3265 square feet pool area with spray loops, dump buckets and a spraying dragon.

Also at the aquatic center are various slides and a lazy river.

Cape Splash is scheduled to open Saturday, May 29.

It will be able to hold about 1200 people at a time.

Hours will be from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week.

