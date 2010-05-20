City leaders hold ribbon cutting for Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center

City leaders in Cape Girardeau release new details about the Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center.

Pricing information released for new Cape Girardeau water park

By Heartland News

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Pretty soon folks will be able to visit the Cape Splash Family Aquatic Center.

Crews are putting the finishing touches on the attraction.

City leaders celebrated with a noon ribbon cutting Thursday.

Cape Splash is located on North Kingshighway.

It features a 3265 square feet pool area with spray loops, dump buckets and a spraying dragon.

Also at the aquatic center are various slides and a lazy river.

Cape Splash is scheduled to open Saturday, May 29.

It will be able to hold about 1200 people at a time.

Hours will be from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. seven days a week.

