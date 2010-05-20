Does it Work Pet Week: Pet Hair Magnet - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

(KFVS)- We love our pets, but hate the fur they sometimes leave behind, especially now when they're still shedding that winter coat. So, can the Pet air Magnet finally put an end to it all? Here's what I found at my own house.

"That's a good girl," I say to my little dog, Trixie.

She's a year-old King Charles Cavalier Spaniel. My husband's taught her many tricks like rolling over, shaking hands and playing 'dead', but she's really top dog in our eyes when she jumps through a hoop we make with our arms.

And now, here's what we don't love.....she sheds. This is her routine: do some tricks, get a treat, take it to my red carpet. Play with a toy, bring it to the carpet. Come in from outside, roll around on the carpet. See the pattern? So, let's hope the Pet Hair Magnet has some pet-hair pulling power.

Immediately, I sweep it over a clump of hair, and it picks it up. By the way, let's be very clear here. In the video you'll see my very dirty carpet. I purposely did not vacuum this rug for one week just for this test. Once again, my rug never looks like this normally!

"I vacuum everyday. I do not want people coming over and saying there's dog hair everywhere, when actually, it's maintained to this rug."

The Pet Hair Magnet looks like a "squeegee" you'd use on your car, but it's actually pulling like a magnet.

"It's picking up the hair, but I may not have a carpet left over time."

I can sweep it all neatly into a pile. Question is: how am I going to pick it up? The directions should have said "vacuum needed."  So, I power on my vacuum and just like that, the fur is gone.

"I'm quite impressed both with my old vacuum that still has the sucking power, but also with the Pet Hair Magnet. I really think between a magnet and that, they're quite comparable."

The magnet also says it works on furniture. Um...not so much. It sweeps hair off, but then puts it into the crevices of your couch. It works much better on flat surfaces.

So, the pros: the pet hair magnet is quieter than a vacuum, it works quickly on flat surfaces, and it pulls out hair like a magnet, but you'd probably just rather use your vacuum in other places.

It's happy tales for this $7 product and the dog stays,.despite her shedding. Who can resist that cute little face? 

The Pet Hair Magnet pulls a good grade B+ on this Does it Work test. I bought it at Petsmart.

