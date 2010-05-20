Thursday morning on The Breakfast Show - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Thursday morning on The Breakfast Show

StormTeam Digital Doppler at 5 a.m. Thursday.
The water slides at Cape Splash are ready for the kids.
Does biotene water additive give your pet better breath? Find out at 6:15 this morning.
Flash flooding overnight in Tulsa, OK.
Thank you for watching The Breakfast Show!

Good Morning
Today is Thursday, May 20

Well - I hope you like the rain, have a raincoat and have good windshield wipers. Today you're going to have to deal with the rain - and use your coat and wipers. A lot of rain is and will be falling on the Heartland today. Brian's in the StormTeam Center keeping a watch on the radars - he'll be updating us on-air and online all morning. You can also see the Digital Doppler anytime on our web site.

Speaking of water - today Cape Girardeau city leaders are planning on holding a ribbon cutting ceremony on the new water park in town - called Cape Splash. We're planning on being there live today on Heartland News at Noon.

And why not - more water stories this morning on The Breakfast Show. Today is day 4 of Lauren's Does it Work Pet Week. And today she is testing Biotene. You are supposed to be able to put a little biotene in your dog or cat's water bowl and give them good breath. And while you smell the better breath the biotene also cleans their teeth getting rid of some bacteria that can hurt your pet. But does it work? Lauren gets the help of a local vet to explain what's really happening in your pet's mouth. See this story this morning at 6:15 or if you're just really thirsty to know how it did check it out online.

On The Breakfast Show this morning we also have updates on storm damage (tornado and flooding) in Oklahoma, the latest on the oil spill in the Gulf, more details about budget cuts for the state of Missouri and an experimental eye procedure that's helping people see clearer with an artificial iris implant.

Thanks for making us your choice for morning news - we do appreciate it.

Duncan Phenix
Executive Producer
Heartland News

