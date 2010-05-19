Family loses home to fire, days before new baby comes

By Crystal Britt - bio | email

SILVA, MO (KFVS) - A Wayne County, Missouri family loses their home to fire.

Their Silva home went up in flames around 4:00p.m. Monday.

Diana Nelson is pregnant, and is heading to the hospital Friday to have a procedure which she says will likely put her into labor.

Everything she and her husband had to get ready for the baby is gone, not to mention clothing and toys for their other children.

The community though is rallying together to help.

Memories inside the Nelson's home are either destroyed or badly damaged by smoke.

"Everything's a total loss, don't know which way to turn", said Teddy Nelson.

Nelson says his wife Diana put a pot of tea on the stove Monday afternoon and went outside to check on 3 year old Tyler.

4 year old Kaylee was asleep in her room.

"She (Diana) heard a pop. She went in saw smoke in the kitchen and flames coming out", said Teddy Nelson.

He says his wife ran in and got their daughter out of the house.

Teddy's so grateful his family escaped unharmed, but seeing the home is devastating.

"Not a good feeling."

Inside, the smell is unbearable, and so much is ruined.

Teddy Nelson says the fire started behind the stove.

He says it's likely an electrical issue, something for the Fire Marshall to sort out.

In the baby's room, the little girl clothes are not wearable, and the swing and bouncey seat will have to be trashed along with everything else.

"We bought lots for the baby last weekend, all are gone", said Nelson.

With Diana expecting any day now, tensions are high.

That's why neighbors have stepped up to help.

"We just want to support them as much as we can and rally up and get together to help them out", said Megan Montgomery.

They're holding a baby shower this weekend.

"It shows them the love and care this community has", said Montgomery.

Meanwhile, the Nelson's were renting the home.

They did not have renters insurance, so they'll have to start from scratch.

"Just have to pick up and move on", said Nelson.

Teddy Nelson says someone's been generous enough to offer a place for the family to stay.

The Red Cross is also assisting.

The community wide baby shower for Diana Nelson is this Sunday at the Greenville City Park at 2:00p.m.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.