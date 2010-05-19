Cape Girardeau Co.man charged with domestic assault

By Holly Brantley - email

CAPE COUNTY, (KFVS) - Police call it a domestic dispute that got way out of hand. Now, a Cape Girardeau County woman says she's happy she made it out alive.

According to a probable cause statement, Jack R. Markham smashed Lesley Sappington's windshield with a hammer before allegedly chasing her with a rifle. The couple have been in an on again, off again relationship. Now Markham is charged with domestic assault in the first degree, armed criminal action, and property damage.

According to the probable cause statement, Lesley Sappington says Jack Ryan Markham was drunk when they started fighting over custody of their child. According to those documents, things quickly got out of hand.

It all happened on Owl Lane on the outskirts of Cape Girardeau County. Sappington says she got there just before two in the morning, according to probable cause statements. She says Markham smashed the window of her car with a hammer before coming after her with a rifle.

The probable cause goes on to say Markham told police an almost identical story. Sappington says after Markham busted her windshield, he ran back into the house. She says she tried to get away but her car wouldn't start.

Court documents go on to say Markham returned with a gun and pointed it at her head. That's when she says she ran down the driveway as Markham fired a shot at her.

According to the probable cause statement, Sappington says Markham jumped on his four wheeler and she then fled into the woods. Police did report finding an empty shell casing near Sappington's vehicle.

Markham remains in the Cape County justice center on $10,000.00 cash bond.

As for Sappington, she has no injuries.

