Williamson Co. adds cold case squad

Cathy McCree visits the grave of her sister, Ladonna Cooper.

Teresa and Joy Brown visit the grave of their husband/father Keith Brown.

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - For years, several murder cases in Williamson County have gone unsolved.

But new efforts are underway to close those cases and finally bring peace to many area families.

"I usually do Valentines Day, then memorial weekend, and then his birthday is in July," said Teresa Brown, the wife of murder victim Keith Brown.

Those are just some of the special days Keith Brown has missed over the last 17 years.

On Wednesday, Teresa and their now grown daughter Joy visited Keith's grave.

Teresa also still carries a family memory with her each day.

"This is a picture of our family the summer before Keith passed," Brown said as she displayed the picture.

In February of 1993, Keith dropped his wife off at work but never returned.

Months later, a farmer found his body.

"It's a tragedy for him to not be here to be with his family," Brown added.

"It's hard, it is," Cathy McCree said.

McCree faces the same sense of loss and wonder, as she stands at the foot of her sister's grave, just across the street from Keith's.

"It's not like someone having a terminal illness, even though that's hard, and you know it's going to happen. This was a beautiful March day," McCree said.

Cathy said her sister, LaDonna Cooper, went to work that March day.

That was 23 years ago.

Cathy said her body was later found in a pound.

At the time, she had three kids under the age of 13.

While time has passed, Cathy said the family's need for closure has grown along with frustration about her sister's case.

That is, until now.

"I'm proud to announce the formation of a cold case squad," Williamson County Sheriff Bennie Vick said.

The squad is made up of retired investigators and deactivates from several area city and state agencies.

Vick said the group plans to reopen mostly homicides, some of which date back to the 1970's.

"There is new technology with DNA and there's even advances in the figure print capabilities now," Vick added.

Vick added the squad should not cost his office anything, as the members of the squad have agreed to volunteer their time and expertise.

"I can't promise we are going to solve every of these unsolved cases but I can promise that we are going to try," Vick said.

It is a promise that brings hope for LaDonna and Keith's families.

"This might put an end to it, finally, for everybody because she was somebody that we loved," McCree said.

