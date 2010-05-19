Marion Police search for pharmacy robber

By Heartland News

MARION, IL (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department are trying to identify the suspect in a robbery at the CVS Pharmacy early Saturday morning.

The suspect is described as a white man, about 6' to 6'2", in his early to mid-20s, wearing a dark sock hat, dark hoodie style jacket, dark pants and blue croc style sandals. He wore a bandanna over his face with a hood.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.