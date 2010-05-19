40 acres near Sikeston donated to TRCC

By Heartland News

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - Two families donated a piece of land to Three Rivers Community College Wednesday morning.

Scott and Karen Matthews, and Mike and Elizabeth Brunt donated 40 acres of land just south of Hwy. 60 about a mile from the Interstate 55 interchange where 61 and 60 hit.

"It will help Sikeston attract new businesses and give additional training to those in the work force," said Sikeston Director of Economic Development Ed Dust.

Dust says new businesses looking for places to expand are looking for places with a community college presence.

He also says the community college allows additional training for people already in Sikeston's workforce.

TRCC President Dr. Devin Stephenson says the new building will double the size of TRCC's current Sikeston facility.

The new building will have new classrooms and labs for the nursing program.

"Enough property to make an entire campus instead of just a building," said land donor Scott Matthews. "This thing can expand and expand and expand. It's going to be wonderful. Conceivably it could have dormitories on it which would really elevate the school to the next level."

"The other thing that it does is create growth, commerce, the opportunity to recruit industry, and all of those things are set into place when a community college comes to town," Dr. Stephenson said.

The community college is now working to get its finances in place for construction. No time table has been set for construction on the land.

