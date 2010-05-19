Does it Work Pet Week: Biotene Drinking Water Additive

Do your kids love to draw and tell stories? Then Crayola’s Story By Me Book Making Kit is the toy for them.
Crazy Aaron’s Thinking Putty won Ms. Reynolds' third grade class over.
The consensus was clear in Ms. Beers' third grade class at Jefferson Elementary, the Fingerlings baby monkey is a toy they want.
This High-fivin’, fin-flappin’ card game, was a hit in Mr. Callahan’s third grade class.
Painting your nails at home is difficult and time-consuming, but who can afford a weekly trip to the nail salon?
The Atomic Beam Lantern claims it’s the brightest lantern you’ll ever own, but does it work?
Have you ever forgotten a birthday and needed a cake ASAP? The makers of the Betty Crocker Microwave Cake Maker claim their product is the key to having cake ready fast.
Subscription meal services Hello Fresh and Blue Apron deliver just the right amount of food to your door to cook three meals for two, but is it worth the cost?
Farm-fresh, healthy, recipe-ready food delivered to your door is the promise of subscription meal service Hello Fresh. But can a service that claims to be healthy deliver on taste?
Blue Apron claims “food is better when you start from scratch.” The subscription meal service promises to deliver everything you need to make three meals right to your doorstep, but does it work, and does the company deliver on fresh flavorful food?
