Wednesday morning on The Breakfast Show

Good Morning

Today is Wednesday, May 19

It's a busy morning in the newsroom - and it's a cool morning outside. I drove my motorcycle in today and really felt the chill going straight through my jacket. But a cool clear night could turn in to a great clear spring morning. But take note - over the next couple of days heavy rain could move back in. See what Brian's forecasting throughout The Breakfast Show this morning and anytime online or on the go at mykfvs.com on your cell phone.

This morning Jim and Lauren will also be talking about the Kentucky primary results. Senator Jim Bunning's seat is up for grabs and now it will come down to a November race with Republican Rand Paul and Democrat Jack Conway. For these results and other local races check out heartlandvotes.com

Today is day 3 of Lauren's Does it Work Pet Week tests. This morning her test is the Potty Patch. Can this little piece of indoor grass save your carpet from a piddling puppy? See the results on-air at 6:15 or for those of you that just hold it (your excitement) - check it out on-line.

If you missed the 10 o'clock news last night we had updates on a deadly crash near Dexter, a meeting to talk about a liquor ordinance in Carbondale and Mary Ann Maloney's second part of her look at the Murders on Missouri Avenue.

I've got a feeling today's going to be a good day in the Heartland - so grab another mug of coffee or whatever gets you going - turn on The Breakfast Show - and start your day off right with Jim, Lauren and Brian.

Thanks for checking in this morning.

Duncan Phenix

Executive Producer

Heartland News

