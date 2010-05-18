Search is over for missing Charleston man

by Heartland News

CHARLESTON, MO (KFVS) - Charleston police say they are no longer looking for a man who has been missing since Sunday.

Police say they have located 38 year-old Mickey W Cox but that's all the information that is being released.

Investigators say Cox was last seen Sunday heading to Cape Girardeau. They were concerned for him because they say he was depressed and had not taken his medication.

No word on his condition at the time police found him.

