Names released in deadly Dexter crash

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
By Heartland News

DEXTER, MO (KFVS) - A Missouri Highway Patrol crash report says Herschell Sloan, 65, of Parma, is the man killed in a two-vehicle crash Tuesday afternoon near Dexter.  His wife, Carolyn Sloan, 56, was flown to a Cape Girardeau hospital with serious injuries.

A passenger in the truck, Shon White, 41, also of Parma, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

According to the highway patrol, no one in the truck were wearing seat belts.

The report says the wreck occurred when Sloan's 1989 Dodge crossed the center line of Highway 25 near Highway 307 just after 3 p.m. and struck a Buick head-on.

The driver of the Buick, Pearl Thornton, 79, of Gideon, was also taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

