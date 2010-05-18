Body of Bernie woman missing since Christmas Eve found in Ark. - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Body of Bernie woman missing since Christmas Eve found in Ark.

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography

By Heartland News

CLAY COUNTY, AR (KFVS) - The body of a Stoddard County woman missing since December was found this morning in Clay County, Arkansas.

Stoddard County Deputy Coroner Dale Sifford says a fisherman found the body of Shirley Stratton along the St. Francis River near the Clay/Greene County line in Arkansas Tuesday morning, nearly five months after she went missing.

Shirley Stratton went missing after she somehow lost control of her car on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Crews spent several days searching the murky, cold waters off Highway U in Stoddard County.

Searchers found her coat and a shoe.  It was her shoe that helped authorities identify her.  She still had the other shoe on her body.

Sifford ruled the cause of death as accidental drowning.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

--------------------------------------------------------

Previous stories

Husband of missing Bernie woman continues search

Volunteers help search for missing Bernie woman

Search continues for missing Stoddard County woman

Crews continue searching for missing Heartland woman

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly