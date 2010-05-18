Body of Bernie woman missing since Christmas Eve found in Ark.

The Missouri Highway Patrol along with members of the Missouri Water Patrol are searching a drainage ditch off U Highway near Powe, Missouri for a missing driver.

The Bernie woman somehow lost control of her car on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Recovery crews are still searching ditches and the St. Francis River five days after Shirley Stratton's car was washed away during a rain storm.

The search continues for a local woman who crashed into a flooded ditch on Christmas Eve. Shirley Stratton's family says despite all the odds against them, they are hanging on to hope they find their loved one.

By Heartland News

CLAY COUNTY, AR (KFVS) - The body of a Stoddard County woman missing since December was found this morning in Clay County, Arkansas.

Stoddard County Deputy Coroner Dale Sifford says a fisherman found the body of Shirley Stratton along the St. Francis River near the Clay/Greene County line in Arkansas Tuesday morning, nearly five months after she went missing.

Shirley Stratton went missing after she somehow lost control of her car on the morning of Christmas Eve.

Crews spent several days searching the murky, cold waters off Highway U in Stoddard County.

Searchers found her coat and a shoe. It was her shoe that helped authorities identify her. She still had the other shoe on her body.

Sifford ruled the cause of death as accidental drowning.

