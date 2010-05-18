Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash near Miner - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Motorcyclist seriously hurt in crash near Miner

By Greg Webb, Producer
Connect

By Heartland News

MINER, MO (KFVS) - A motorcyclist was hurt in a wreck just before 1 p.m. Tuesday, according to a Missouri Highway Patrol online crash report.

The wreck occurred on Highway H about three miles north of Miner.  The report says Charles E. Armer, 42, of Benton, was flown to St. Francis Medical Center with serious injuries after his 1982 Honda ran off the right side of the roadway and overturned.  Armer was thrown from the motorcycle.

According to the report, Armer was wearing a helmet. 

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash.

