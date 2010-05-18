Carbondale man arrested after arson fire burns car, trailer

A Williamson County investigators says what happened at the trailer is not a random act of violence. The State Fire Marshal says two fires were set.

A Williamson County investigators says what happened at the trailer is not a random act of violence. The State Fire Marshal says two fires were set.

Arson investigation in Williamson Co.

Arson investigation in Williamson Co.

By Christy Hendricks - bio | email

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Police arrested a Carbondale man Monday night on arson charges.

Nathan D. Bowles, 28, of Pasadena Rd., Carbondale faces arson, residential arson and aggravated arson charges, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

A 1994 Geo Prism and the trailer next to it on Brayfield Road were set on fire May 5.

The car was destroyed and the trailer home had minor damage.

The home owner was not injured.

Brayfield Road is located behind the old "Ikes" dealership at the Williamson /Jackson County Line.

Bowles was taken to the Williamson County Jail. His bond is set at $25,000.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.