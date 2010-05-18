Carbondale man arrested after arson fire burns car, trailer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale man arrested after arson fire burns car, trailer

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Nathan Bowles (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office) Nathan Bowles (Source: Williamson County Sheriff's Office)

By Christy Hendricks - bio | email

CARBONDALE, IL (KFVS) - Police arrested a Carbondale man Monday night on arson charges.

Nathan D. Bowles, 28, of Pasadena Rd., Carbondale faces arson, residential arson and aggravated arson charges, according to the Williamson County Sheriff's Office.

A 1994 Geo Prism and the trailer next to it on Brayfield Road were set on fire May 5.

The car was destroyed and the trailer home had minor damage.

The home owner was not injured.

Brayfield Road is located behind the old "Ikes" dealership at the Williamson /Jackson County Line.

Bowles was taken to the Williamson County Jail.  His bond is set at $25,000.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly