Murders on Missouri Avenue

By Mary-Ann Maloney - bio | email

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Life, for Bruce Orman, is nothing like he planned. At least once a week he visits the grave of his 15-year-old son Derrick.

Derrick, his mother and Bruce's ex-wife Jaime Orman and her unborn child were killed while they slept on October 27th, 2009. They share a headstone in a Perryville cemetery.

It was a crime that stunned Cape Girardeau. Within hours three suspects were arrested: Michelle Lawrence, Ryan Patterson and Sammy Hughes.

Cape County Prosecuting Attorney Morley Swingle claims the three plotted to kill someone else, Michelle's estranged husband, John Lawrence. Only John wasn't home at the time. He was at work. The only people in the house were Derrick, Jaime and her two other sons, 14-year-old Jacob and nine-year-old Travis.

Swingle alleges that Patterson kicked in the basement door, shot Derrick in the face and then went into the bedroom where Jaime slept, and shot her.

Then, Swingle says, Patterson ran after hearing the boys' footsteps upstairs. Jacob ran down and found Derrick sitting on a sofa bed, bleeding.

He then discovered that his mother was dead. Jacob helped Derrick up the stairs to the living room where Derrick collapsed and died. Downstairs, Jaime was dead as was the child she had carried for seven months, a boy that was due December 12 and would have been named Joey.

Morley Swingle claims that Ryan Patterson and Michelle Lawrence hoped to kill John Lawrence and cash in on his insurance policies, but on himself and on the house.

He is convinced that Michelle didn't plan on Jaime or the kids getting killed and therefore she is charged only with conspiracy to commit murder while Patterson and Hughes both face murder charges.

John and Michelle Lawrence had been separated for more than a year and were going through a bitter divorce.

On the morning of October 27 they were scheduled for another court appearance, but of course, that never happened.

When Jacob called John to tell him that Jaime and Derrick were dead, he rushed home from work. When he arrived at the house he was immediately questioned by police and then cleared.

For Bruce Orman, it's hard to accept his new reality. A reality that doesn't include his oldest son. Bruce was supposed to pick up the boys Monday night, the night before the shootings, and take them back to Perryville. Jaime called and said she'd keep them one more night.

He wonders "what if" he had gotten the kids as originally planned? He wonders, did he tell Derrick he loved him the day he died?

Watch Heartland News at 10 tonight as Mary-Ann Maloney takes us inside the house where Jaime, her son Derrick, and unborn son were killed.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.