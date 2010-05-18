Does it Work Pet Week: Potty Patch

Emery Cat promises to file down your cat's claws and keep them from scratching the furniture, but Does it Work?

Emery Cat promises to file down your cat's claws and keep them from scratching the furniture, but Does it Work?

Makers of this toy say your dog can never destroy it, and it's stuffing-free meaning less mess.

Makers of this toy say your dog can never destroy it, and it's stuffing-free meaning less mess.

Makers of Skinneeez promise this stuffing-free dog toy won't make a mess if your dog shreds it apart, but Does it Work?

Makers of Skinneeez promise this stuffing-free dog toy won't make a mess if your dog shreds it apart, but Does it Work?

Just a few squirts of this mouthwash into the water bowl and your pet's bad breath could smell significantly better, but Does it Work?

Just a few squirts of this mouthwash into the water bowl and your pet's bad breath could smell significantly better, but Does it Work?

By Lauren Keith - bio | email

(KFVS)- It's called the "indoor restroom" for your pets. The Potty Patch is highly requested by Heartland News viewers. So, can this patch of fake grass put an end to accidents?

"Ready? Go get it!" says my tester, Shelley McNallen, to her little dog.

Shelley has an active, cute little nine month old Maltese named Ella, who also doesn't always like to do her "business" outside.

"She's, for the most part, potty-trained, except when it rains or snows. She likes to go out and play, except when it's cold out."

When Shelley spotted this product, she contacted me right away. So, we'll see if we can get this indoor restroom to work for Ella. Shelley and I place the tiers on top of one another. The top is fake grass, the middle is a grate that supposedly keeps the grass dry and above any liquid that collects in the very bottom tray.

Oh and beware...the fake grass makes quite a mess when you first put this together.

"It's supposed to be washable."

We'll see, but first we have to get Ella to use it. It's not going so well either. She's almost afraid to step on it. So, Shelley and I take the Potty Patch to Ella's favorite little place to have an accident when she's not supposed to. Problem is...she runs off. She's not a fan of the Potty Patch.

Maybe things will change over the next few weeks, but right now, Ella's not enthused. Not much changes when I return a few weeks later.

"She's completely ignored it."

The McNallens tried all kinds of things to lure her to the Potty Patch, and now they're pretty disappointed.

"In some ways because I was hoping that when we travel and we are in a hotel and we can't get her outside, it would be a tool for that."

Ella prefers her pet door and the great outdoors, even when it's wet outside over this. One benefit though: she hates the Potty Patch so much, she stopped having accidents in her usual spot, just so she wouldn't go near it.

So, that's why Shelley stops short of giving this a final letter grade.

"It's hard for me to give it a letter grade when she didn't use it."

Hard for me, too....and to be fair I then took the Potty Patch to another tester with three little yappers. Lisa McBride placed the Potty Patch by the door in her home, and right away, she says one of the Yorkies used it.

"It seems to work pretty well for them."

Lisa says her youngest dog, a Pomeranian pup named Dixie, is still the most timid around it, but when placed on top of the fake grass, she does her "thing."

It's no big deal for one of the other Yorkies, as we caught on tape. So, it seems the Potty Patch can work, if your dog digs it. Lisa also thinks this could save you some money in the long run.

"Probably save quite a bit instead of buying puppy pads all the time. Those are expensive."

The Potty Patch is a chunk of money up front though. It's a little over $50 with shipping, just for the small pad. I'd buy it in stores to save yourself $15 or so, and because this is so popular it took three months to get here on back-order!

"About a B minus."

Fair enough---the Potty Patch is high and dry with a B minus on this Does it Work test. You can buy it online and at Petco stores.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.