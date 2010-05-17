School board president under fire for newspaper ad

By Zakk Gammon - bio | email

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public School Board President Paul Nenninger apparently placed an ad supporting Notre Dame high school as an alumni, which has a lot of people upset.

"It hurt the morale of the school district and the teachers themselves," said Cape Teacher Association President Jena Mabry.

Several of them view Nenninger's praise for Notre Dame as a slap in the face to their district.

"It's a shame and a little bit of an embarrassment that someone would come forward and not only say that this is not a premier school, but would promote a private school," said parent Jennifer Dennis.

However, Nenninger's supporters don't see it that way.

"I do not condemn him for his love of his alma mater, Notre Dame," said Cape Girardeau resident Doug Austin.

In fact, a representative from Notre Dame was at the meeting, standing behind the school Board President and his actions.

"It supports our efforts to demonstrate the value our alumni bring back to our community at large," said the representative.

Still, some employees of the district say action needs to be taken.

"I know teachers have wondered, could we ask him to please step down as Board President if he isn't going to put the Cape Public School System first?" asked Mabry.

When asked to respond to the comments made at the meeting, Nenninger said he will take them into consideration and he apologized if anyone's offended.

