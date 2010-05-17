School board president under fire for newspaper ad - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

School board president under fire for newspaper ad

By Zakk Gammon - bio | email

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - Cape Girardeau Public School Board President Paul Nenninger apparently placed an ad supporting Notre Dame high school as an alumni, which has a lot of people upset.

"It hurt the morale of the school district and the teachers themselves," said Cape Teacher Association President Jena Mabry.

Several of them view Nenninger's praise for Notre Dame as a slap in the face to their district.

"It's a shame and a little bit of an embarrassment that someone would come forward and not only say that this is not a premier school, but would promote a private school," said parent Jennifer Dennis.

However, Nenninger's supporters don't see it that way.

"I do not condemn him for his love of his alma mater, Notre Dame," said Cape Girardeau resident Doug Austin.

In fact, a representative from Notre Dame was at the meeting, standing behind the school Board President and his actions.

"It supports our efforts to demonstrate the value our alumni bring back to our community at large," said the representative.

Still, some employees of the district say action needs to be taken.

"I know teachers have wondered, could we ask him to please step down as Board President if he isn't going to put the Cape Public School System first?" asked Mabry.

When asked to respond to the comments made at the meeting, Nenninger said he will take them into consideration and he apologized if anyone's offended.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.

  • Heartland NewsMore>>

  • WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan medically cleared to return to ring

    Wednesday, March 21 2018 12:06 AM EDT2018-03-21 04:06:12 GMT

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

    After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.

  • Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Gun violence prevention groups grow in southeast MO

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:32 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:32:27 GMT
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

  • KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    KY 91 North is back open in Caldwell Co., KY after hog truck crash

    Tuesday, March 20 2018 9:20 PM EDT2018-03-21 01:20:05 GMT
    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.  (Source: Raycom Media)

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly