Supreme Court sex offender ruling draws mixed reaction

By Julia Bruck - bio | email

(KFVS) - The Supreme Court ruled federal officials can indefinitely hold inmates considered "sexually dangerous" after their prison terms are finished. The High Court on Monday reversed a lower court decision that said congress overstepped its authority in allowing indefinite detentions. It is a ruling that has mixed reaction.

"I hope things like this continue to be upheld," Williamson County Child Advocacy Center Executive Director Kathy Schimpf said.

Schimpf said the high court's ruling is another way to protect children from sex offenders.

"This is not a first time offense," he said. "Usually most of these people have escalated in what they have done to children in causing them to be deemed a dangerous person."

In 2006, President Bush signed into law the Adam Walsh Child Protection and Safety Act. It authorized the civil commitment of sexually dangerous federal inmates.

The issue before the Supreme Court on Monday is the constitutionality of federal civil commitment for sex offenders who are near the end of their prison term or are considered too mentally incompetent to stand trial.

SIU Law Professor William Schroeder said the court's vote to reverse a lower court decision is reflective of society's fear of sex offenders.

"They are so big on the news when they happen and everybody wants these people off the street," Schroeder said.

Still, Schroeder questions the decision of the high court and where it may lead in the future. He said since this deals with civil issues, the rights Americans have under criminal law do not apply.

"Here where holding you not because of what you have done, you did some under lying act to get into the system, but we're continuing to hold you because of our fear of what you might do in the future who can predict future behavior with 100 percent accuracy," Schroeder said. "A vast majority who go to prison for this type of offense usually re-offend and re-offend pretty quickly."

The lawyer who argued the government's case is Elena Kagan. She is now a nominee to the Supreme Court.

Copyright 2010 KFVS. All rights reserved.