Two Bernie men arrested after shake and bake meth lab bust

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
Anthony E. (Tony) Cobb (Source: Bernie Police Department) Anthony E. (Tony) Cobb (Source: Bernie Police Department)
Devon P. Briles (Source: Bernie Police Department) Devon P. Briles (Source: Bernie Police Department)

BERNIE, MO (KFVS) - Police arrested two Bernie men after busting a shake and bake meth lab.

The Bernie Police Department, Stoddard County Sheriff's Department, SEMO Drug Task Force, and Missouri State Highway Patrol found an active meth lab at 206 East Crumb in Bernie Sunday night.

Officers found precursors and other items used to manufacture methamphetamine at Anthony E. Cobb's home.

Anthony E. (Tony) Cobb, 37, faces charges of manufacturing methamphetamine and a Class C felony warrant for possession of a precursor to the manufacture of methamphetamine (persistent offender).  Cobb's bond is set at $50,000 cash only.

Devon P. Briles, 18, face Class B felony of manufacturing methamphetamine and the Class C felony of possession of a precursor to the manufacture of methamphetamine charges.  His bond was set at $35,000 cash only.

The Bernie Police Department expects to make more arrests in the near future from information gathered from the case.

    Lynda Stewart, the founder of the Southeast Missouri chapter of Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, describe the five steps behind the Be SMART gun safety education program.
    Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.

