Mayfield man arrested after police find mobile meth lab, drugs in motel

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
(Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office) (Source: Graves County Sheriff's Office)
By Heartland News

GRAVES COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - Graves County Sheriff's deputies discovered a mobile meth lab Sunday morning in Graves County.

A deputy was trying to serve Jay Clark of Mayfield with two Fulton County warrants for failing to appear in court.

Officers found him in the Budget Inn motel with methamphetamine, marijuana, numerous types of pills and drug paraphernalia.

Police also found a mobile meth lab in the trunk of Clark's vehicle which was parked on the parking lot of the Budget Inn.  Police seized several ingredients and the equipment used to manufacture meth from the vehicle.

Clark faces charges of manufacturing methamphetamine 2nd offense, possession of controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine), possession of controlled substance third degree (Xanax), possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia first offense.

Clark was taken to the Graves County Jail.

This arrest was the result of an anonymous tip that was called into the Graves County Sheriff's Office.

