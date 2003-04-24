Jason Parr - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Jason Parr

Specialist Jason R. Parr is stationed in Iraq in the 801 Main Support Battalion with the 101st Airborne, from Fort Campbell, Kentucky. Jason is a welder/machinist with the 801st. He is a 1998 graduate of Massac County High School, Metropolis, Illinois and currently resides with his wife Callie in Cadiz, Kentucky.
Thanks for the support that you're giving our son, and all the others whoare serving.

Judy Parr, mother
