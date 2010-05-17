Paducah Police look for suspect who stole trailer - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah Police look for suspect who stole trailer

By Christy Hendricks, Digital Content Director
(Source: Paducah Police Dept.) (Source: Paducah Police Dept.)

By Christy Hendricks - bio | email

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Paducah Police ask for help identifying a man who stole a trailer from a Paducah from Gander Mountain last Wednesday.

Police say a heavy set white man pulled his truck up next to a $1,500 trailer, cut the lock off the trailer, hooked it to his truck, and drove away with it.

The suspect was driving an older model, maroon Toyota Tacoma with a black hood and black fenders.

Call Paducah Police Department at 270/444-8550 or Crime Stoppers at 443-TELL. Tipsters also may text their tips to "CRIMES" (274637) by entering "KyTips" followed by their information, or by visiting the Crime Stoppers website at westkycrimestoppers.info.

