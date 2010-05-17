Wanted inmate surrenders to county deputy

Authorities in western Kentucky are searching for an inmate on work release who did not return to jail as required.

By Heartland News

HICKMAN COUNTY, KY (KFVS) - An inmate on work release who did not return to jail as required is back in custody.

State police said Travis Vinson, 30, was due to report back to the Hickman County Jail in Clinton at 6:00 a.m. Thursday but failed to do so.

Vinson surrendered to a Hickman County chief deputy Friday night.

