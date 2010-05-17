Inmate escapes from Paducah Halfway House

By Heartland News

PADUCAH, KY (KFVS) - Kentucky State Police are looking for an escaped inmate.

Bradley Riley left the Keaton Correctional Complex in Paducah around 6:30 Monday morning.

Riley is originally from the McCracken County area and was in jail for drugs and other non-violent offenses.

Riley is 32-years-old and last seen wearing a gray sweat suit.

He weighs 156 pounds and is about 5'7" tall with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Call your local police or Kentucky State Police at 270-856-3721 if you see him.

Copyright 2009 KFVS. All rights reserved.