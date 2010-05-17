Semi overturns near Sikeston releasing 100 gallons of diesel fuel

By Heartland News

SIKESTON, MO (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Natural Resources is cleaning up about 100 gallons of diesel fuel released after a crash on Highway 60 three miles west of Sikeston Monday morning.

The driver of a semi-truck is OK after it overturned on its side on Hwy. 60 just before 10 a.m.

One hundred gallons of diesel fuel leaked into a drainage ditch from the tanks of the tractor trailer.

Central Pallet Supply of Jonesburg hired SEMO Environmental of Bloomfield to clean up the spill.

No one was injured in the crash.

