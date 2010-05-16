Jackson Co. residents are victims of theft for second time

By Arnold Wyrick

JACKSON COUNTY, IL (KFVS) - The homeowners in Lake Indian Hills are the target of thieves once more.

It was early Saturday morning when Jackson County Deputies got a 911 call about a car being broken into in the Indian Hills subdivision. When they arrived at the subdivision, several more people were calling police to report their cars burglarized.

"I was on my way to the bank and saw all my stuff was thrown around inside my car," says Kevin Jergens.

"They stole my GPS system, my satellite radio is still in there. It's kind of depressing to see all your stuff missing."

Police say the thieves targeted vehicles that were unlocked.

"One of my doors was still unlocked that was my passenger door," says Colton Parker.

"My glove box was open and my papers were all over the place. I looked in my middle console and my wallet with a hundred dollars was missing. I then went through my trunk to make sure nothing else was taken."

For some of the car owners this was the second time thieves stole from them. Five years ago in April 2005, thieves struck the first time in Indian Hills.

" Yeah my step-dad's car was broken into then as well as our neighbors house," Parker said.

It's a painful lesson that some whose cars were burglarized say they won't soon forget.

"I guess we'll just have to pay more attention when our dogs are going crazy at 3 a.m.," Parker said.

"It's one of those one time things. It only takes the one time for it all to happen," Jergens said.

The Jackson County Sheriff's office is asking anyone who has any information about these car break ins in the Indian Hills subdivision to please contact them at 618-684-2177.

