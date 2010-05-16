Governor's signature will merge MO Highway & Water Patrols - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Governor's signature will merge MO Highway & Water Patrols

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Water Patrol would become a division of the State Highway Patrol under legislation heading to the governor.

Lawmakers gave the merger final approval Friday in the final hours of their annual session.

Gov. Jay Nixon had suggested combining the Highway and Water patrols to save money. Supporters say the move could save millions of dollars.

The bill also creates a committee to consider other ways to reduce government services and spending. The 14-member committee will meet over the summer.

Lawmakers removed a provision that would have greatly changed the role of the state Alcohol and Tobacco Control division from enforcement to mainly regulation.

