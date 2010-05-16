Governor's signature will merge MO Highway & Water Patrols

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - The Missouri State Water Patrol would become a division of the State Highway Patrol under legislation heading to the governor.
Lawmakers gave the merger final approval Friday in the final hours of their annual session.
Gov. Jay Nixon had suggested combining the Highway and Water patrols to save money. Supporters say the move could save millions of dollars.
The bill also creates a committee to consider other ways to reduce government services and spending. The 14-member committee will meet over the summer.
Lawmakers removed a provision that would have greatly changed the role of the state Alcohol and Tobacco Control division from enforcement to mainly regulation.
After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.
Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.
KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.
Natalie Phelps-Finnie became the first female representative for Illinois 118th district six months ago and is gearing up for elections in November.
Snow lovers could get a little surprise this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will likely mix with snow at times through the day today.
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.
