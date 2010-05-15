SIU grads on the job hunt

By Arnold Wyrick

CARBONDALE, IL(KFVS)-Thousands of graduates tossed their tassels and headed out in to the job market on Saturday.

Commencement ceremonies got underway early Saturday morning on the campus of Southern Illinois University.

As their families and friends gathered in Shryock Auditorium and the SIU Student Recreational Center to rejoice in their accomplishments. The commencement speaker at the College of Mass Communication and Media Arts had a few words of reality for the grads.

"Fear, fear of economic chaos. Fear of job losses. Fear of the collapse of pensions. And fear of healthcare getting even worse, not better," says Dr. John D. H. Downing director of the Global Media Research Center.

But, some of the grads feel having a positive attitude will take them farther in their hunt for employment.

"People just need to keep hopeful, don't give up,"says Chris Nash.

"Just keep trying and something will work out. Because if you just give up and roll over for sure you won't get a job."

Proud parents stood beside their graduates and posed for pictures. Holding onto a moment in their lives to be cherished in the days to come.

Some of those who received their diplomas are setting their sights on horizons far beyond the SIU campus.

"Well I think people should stay positive. I know a lot of people are running to grad school. But I'm not going to grad school, I'm going to New York to work in major productions," says Tachiana Pruitt.

Today's commencement ceremonies had to be moved from the SIU arena to Shryock Auditorium and the SIU Recreational Center, due to the SIU arena undergoing renovation.

