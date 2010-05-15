Carbondale Man arrested for Unlawful Use of Weapons - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale Man arrested for Unlawful Use of Weapons

Odis Adams Odis Adams

CARBONALE, IL (KFVS) - Police arrest a man for allegedly waiving a gun in a Carbondale neighborhood.

Officers responded to the 100 block of west college street just before 12:30 a.m. Friday after someone called 911 to report a man displaying a firearm in the area.

Information lead police to believe Odis Adams of Carbondale was the man with the gun.

Adams is now charged with aggravated unlawful use of weapons and is being held in the Jackson County Jail.

