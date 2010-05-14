Appeals court won't rehear commandment case

CINCINNATI (AP) - The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has turned down a request for a rehearing of a decision that allowed a Kentucky courthouse to display the Ten Commandments.

In the decision Friday, the appeals court said it would not remand the case to the district court for further proceedings, as requested by the American Civil Liberties Union and two residents

of Grayson County, Ky., where the commandments are on display.

In January, when the appeals court struck down an injunction barring the display from public property, more than 200 people gathered at the courthouse to celebrate as the display was returned to the wall.

Grayson County was one of several involved in long-running disputes over whether and how the Ten Commandments can be displayed in public buildings.



