Appeals court won't rehear commandment case

CINCINNATI (AP) - The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has turned down a request for a rehearing of a decision that allowed a Kentucky courthouse to display the Ten Commandments.
In the decision Friday, the appeals court said it would not remand the case to the district court for further proceedings, as requested by the American Civil Liberties Union and two residents
of Grayson County, Ky., where the commandments are on display.
In January, when the appeals court struck down an injunction barring the display from public property, more than 200 people gathered at the courthouse to celebrate as the display was returned to the wall.
Grayson County was one of several involved in long-running disputes over whether and how the Ten Commandments can be displayed in public buildings.
After more than two years, WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan has been medically cleared to return to in-ring competition.
Activism toward reducing gun violence, especially shootings involving kids, is continuing to grow in Southeast Missouri.
KY 91 North in Caldwell County, Kentucky is blocked by a truck crash at the 16.5 mile marker.
Natalie Phelps-Finnie became the first female representative for Illinois 118th district six months ago and is gearing up for elections in November.
Snow lovers could get a little surprise this morning. Laura Wibbenmeyer says rain will likely mix with snow at times through the day today.
Two Akron parents have been charged with felony child endangering after their 2-year-old daughter froze to death on their front porch in February.
