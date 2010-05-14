Local salon hoping to make a difference in the Gulf

By Crystal Britt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (KFVS) - You know that hair that piles up under the beauty shop chair?

Well, it's actually being put to good use.

Elements Salon in Cape Girardeau is joining other salons across the country to gather up those clippings. The reason: to help clean up the oil spill in the Gulf.

"Never done anything like this before", said Carrie Myers.

It's a first at Elements Salon.

Hair normally destined for the trash is now on a one way trip to the Gulf of Mexico.

"It's amazing what a pound of hair can do", said Danielle Brendle.

Brendle stays on top of her trade with information from the group, "Behind the Chair".

The group's working to get salons across the country to collect hair clipping.

That's where she got the idea for Element's.

"They are using it to make mats and nylon tubes", said Carrie Myers.

The purpose is to soak up the oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico.

"Every salon cuts about a pound of hair a day, and one pound will soak up about three quarts of oil. It's re-usable. You can rinse it out and put it back in and soak up three more quarts", said Brendle.

The stylist at Elements starting sweeping up and collecting hair last Monday.

"We've already sent one shipment of hair", said Myers.

They're now working on another.

"The more we get, the quicker we can get it cleaned up", said Myers.

Customers seem to like the idea.

"What else can you use hair trimmings for, said Alexis Wicks.

Owner Carrie Myers says it's nice to be able to put what's normally garbage to good use.

"It's an easy way for us to help. We just throw hair away so why not", said Myers.

They're sending out another shipment on May 20th.

So, until then they're offering $20 hair cuts.

"Just trying to get as many hair cuts as we can til then", said Myers.

"By the time we're done may be we'll have sent in 10 pounds of hair and we've only been doing it a short time", said Brendle. "10 pounds, that's 30 quarts of oil that we can take out. If every salon did that or even 10 salons did that that's 300 quarts of oil."

Saying every little bit helps.

The owner of Elements says even if you don't get your hair cut at her salon...you can still bring your hair clippings by to add to their collection.

Just get them there before May 20th.

Elements is located on route "W" in Cape Girardeau.

